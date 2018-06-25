Plies Performs Rock @ Birthday Bash ATL 2018 [Exclusive Video]

Birthday Bash: Performers
| 06.25.18
Birthday Bash ATL 2018

Source: Atlpics.net / ATLPics.Net

Plies hits the stage and performs “Rock” At #BirthdayBashATL2018. Check out the video below…

RELATED: Jacquees Used To Take Marta To Birthday Bash Now He's Performing [Exclusive Video]

RELATED: A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's Epic Pop Up On Tory Lanez At Birthday Birthday Bash Gave Us Life [Exclusive Video]

 

