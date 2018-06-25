CLOSE
Free Mega Grocery Give Away (Sun) 7/15 @1pm

Join Reec & Positive American Youth as we provide FREE Groceries to the community in a drive through style grocery distribution.

Sunday July 15th starting at 1pm – Till supplies run out

D&K Suit City parking Lot 4570 Memorial Dr, Decatur, GA 30032

Brought you by: Positive American Youth, Inc and John Foy & Associates

Powered by: Amerigroup, PB&J Kids and LTFAL

Check out our last Mega Give Away!

Pictures from PAYUSA’s Last Grocery Give Away

