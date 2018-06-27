CLOSE
Jay-Z Files Paperwork To Launch Investment Firm

Yet another example of why Jigga's bag is different.

Source: LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 22: Recording Artist Jay-Z poses during the 2011 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena May 22, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) 

Jay-Z is serious about being a player in the venture capital game. Hova has quietly filed to create a new company that will invest on behalf of big money clients. 

According to a report by Business Insider, Hov signed off on paperwork for a new venture firm called Marcy Venture Partners in May. The application states that he is going into business with Walden Venture Capital’s managing director, Lawrence Marcus, and Jay Brown; president of Roc Nation.

This is not the first time he has dabbled with investments. He has backed several companies over the last few years including a free stock purchasing app Robinhood in February. Additionally he has cited billionaire investment guru Warren Buffet as one his inspirations since meeting almost ten years ago.

Last year it was reported Carter was launching a VC in partnership with Sherpa Capital but apparently the deal fell through. Named after his childhood housing project Marcy Venture Partners will be located in San Franscisco. You can view the filing here.

