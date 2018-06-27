Teyana Taylor Says An Updated Version Of ‘KTSE’ Is Coming

Teyana Taylor made good on her promise to deliver her latest album, Keep The Same Energy, released along with the current string of G.O.O.D. Music releases under Kanye West’s supervision. However, the product fans have access to currently wasn’t what the Harlem intended the masses to have and is promising an updated version soon.

Taylor sat down with 92.3’s Big Boy’s Neighborhood to discuss a slew of topics including feeling rushed to complete KTSE, why some songs didn’t make the final cut due to sample clearance issues, the delay of the album’s proper release and more. Her marriage to NBA player Iman Shumpert is also on the table, and she gets a little raunchy on the air in discussing her sex life.

But the discussion largely remained on KTSE, which she says the pressure from fans pushed her to deliver the album before it was time. A missing track from the current version of the album, “We Got Love,” didn’t make the final cut due to clearance issues but will appear on the updated version this weekend.

Taylor also adds that with the missing elements from her album soon to be restored, including injections of work from Lauryn Hill and Sade, fans will hear the complete version around “Saturday, Sunday” according to her comments.

Check out Teyana Taylor’s interview below.

