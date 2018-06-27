CLOSE
What Year Is This?: Ashanti Confirms Joint Album With Ja Rule In The Works

These two do have a gang of hits.

Source: Primary Wave 9th Annual Pre-Grammy party Featuring: Ashanti Where: West Hollywood, California, United States When: 08 Feb 2015 Credit: FayesVision/WENN.com

Blame the Carters. The success of Everything Is Love had Ja Rule publicly mulling a proper joint album with Ashanti, and the latter has confirmed it’s really happening. 

 

A few days ago, the Queens rapper took to Instagram to float the idea of linking with Ashanti for a new LP. “Iconnic… The Carters… New album is dope!!! @ashanti I think we should do one of these joint albums haha… #fortheculture #iminspired #iconn,” he wrote.

Ashanti clearly got the memo, as she confirmed with ET Online that it’s indeed going down.

“Listen, me and Rule, it’s so funny because we’ve been talking about that for so long, but I think now he’s like, ‘OK, now it’s time to do it,’” she told ET at Sunday’s BET Awards. “So we’re going to carve out the time and make it happen.”

Let us know if you’re checking for a Ja Rule and Ashanti album in the comments.

Photo: WENN.com

What Year Is This?: Ashanti Confirms Joint Album With Ja Rule In The Works was originally published on hiphopwired.com

