Cardi B and Offset recently had a massive baby shower. There were a ton of celebrities in attendance like Monica, Rasheeda, Kirk Frost and more. Headkrack mentioned that from the video they had a live band, djs and looked like a real party. He also thinks that Cardi B doesn’t seem like her nose has spread or her back hurts.
3 men tried to break into The Game’s house this weekend while he was at the BET Awards. He posted the video of the 3 suspects, but once they saw his dogs they decided not to do it. What makes it bad is that The Game believes he knows one of them.
Why Cardi B Is #PregnancyGoals [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com