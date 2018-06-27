Why Cardi B Is #PregnancyGoals [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 06.27.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Cardi B and Offset recently had a massive baby shower. There were a ton of celebrities in attendance like Monica, Rasheeda, Kirk Frost and more. Headkrack mentioned that from the video they had a live band, djs and looked like a real party. He also thinks that Cardi B doesn’t seem like her nose has spread or her back hurts.

3 men tried to break into The Game’s house this weekend while he was at the BET Awards. He posted the video of the 3 suspects, but once they saw his dogs they decided not to do it. What makes it bad is that The Game believes he knows one of them.

RELATED: Cardi B & Offset Had Their Baby Shower And Most Of Atlanta Showed Up [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

RELATED: Cardi B And Offset Have Reportedly Gotten Married

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET!

RELATED: How Cardi B Is Going To Balance Motherhood & Touring [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Cardi B’s Best Maternity Style Moments [PHOTOS]

8 photos Launch gallery

Cardi B’s Best Maternity Style Moments [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Cardi B’s Best Maternity Style Moments [PHOTOS]

Cardi B’s Best Maternity Style Moments [PHOTOS]

Cardi B. is reportedly due in July with a baby girl. The mom-to-be is showing off her stylish baby bump, dressing it in everything from FashionNova to Moschino. Click through our gallery to see some of the most fashionable looks from our Bronx beauty.

Why Cardi B Is #PregnancyGoals [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close