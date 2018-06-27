Why Black Tony Is Still Stranded AT LAX [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 06.27.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Black Tony was at the BET Awards this past weekend and somehow got stuck at the airport. He told Rickey Smiley he went on a buddy pass, but there haven’t been any flights he can get on. Black Tony cried to Rickey because he’s super sleepy.

They keep changing gates and when he tried to buy a real ticket they wouldn’t take his trap money. He begged Rickey to purchase him a flight, but he would do it. He told everyone to keep praying for him and mentioned that if he was signed to Migos this wouldn’t happen.

RELATED: Is Black Tony About To Become The 4th Member Of Migos? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Selling Clothes Stolen From Burlington In A U-Haul Truck [EXCLUSIVE]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: What’s Black Tony Doing At Rickey Smiley’s Mom’s House? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens

Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS]

46 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Hosts Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS]

Why Black Tony Is Still Stranded AT LAX [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close