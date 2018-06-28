CLOSE
Migos “Narcos,” Freeway “Intro” & More | Daily Visuals 6.27.18

The Migos live the lives of drug kingpins and Freeway rolls hard in Philly. Today's Daily Visuals

Whether you hate them or love them, the Migos sure went all in on their latest video.

In their visual for “Narcos” the ATL trio recreate the popular Netflix series of the same title and find themselves moving weight like wales while stacking bricks of cash before getting surrounded by the alphabet boys. Offset is about to be a daddy, he can’t be out here taking penitentiary chances.

Back in Philadelphia Freeway roams the streets of the City of Brotherly Love in the comfort of a Maybach before linking up with his street team in the black-and-white clip to “Intro.”

Check out the rest of today’s visuals including work from Curren$y featuring Harry Fraud, Waka Flocka Flame featuring Loudiene and J Dubb, and more.

MIGOS – “NARCOS”

FREEWAY – “INTRO”

CURREN$Y & HARRY FRAUD – “RADAR TOWER”

WAKA FLOCKA FLAME FT. LOUDIENE & J DUBB – “DOWN BAD”

DIPLO & MARK RONSON – “ONLY CAN GET BETTER”

YOUNG CHOP – “BOOKA FLOW”

