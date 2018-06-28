50 Cent Doubles Down On Tasteless Attack Against Terry Crews

Critics began a petition to end 50 Cent‘s relationship with Starz network after he posted a disparaging meme poking fun at actor Terry Crews.

The move come just days after the actor’s testimony on Capitol Hill in support of the Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights Act.

“50 Cent is, in fact, a very powerful man in Hollywood. The rapper turned actor stars and produces in Starz’s most watched show “Power” and last year the cable network announced that he had signed on to produce 3 more shows for the premium channel,” the message reads by Care2Petition. “Starz should send a message to the rapper and to all other potential producers and filmmakers that they will not tolerate this type of ignorance.

On Tuesday, the #getthestrap posted and later deleted a photo of Crews flexing with the caption,” I got raped, my wife just watched,” and then later posted another image of the Crews with a rose in his mouth and the words “gym time.”

“LOL, What the f*** is going on out here man?,” the rapper wrote in the caption. “Terry: l froze in fear, they would have had to take me to jail. Get the strap.”

50 Cent seems to be unbothered as he posted the below image on Wednesday.

This is me recovering from having my sense of humor removed this morning. People are so sensitive, my doctor said l will be fine in six weeks, but my publicist said if you see any journalist play DEAD. 😒get the strap pic.twitter.com/yOTngui8ra — 50cent (@50cent) June 27, 2018

Crews has become a prominent #MeToo speaker after he revealed he was assaulted by a top Hollywood executive. His openness created a divulge of arguments regarding Black men, toxic masculinity and the face of sexual assault survivors.

