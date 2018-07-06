Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Sing For Gary With Da Tea! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 07.05.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Gary With Da Tea had such a wonderful birthday filled with so many surprises! Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker stopped by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” to give some updates about projects they’re working on and so much more. The two were in the kitchen when Gary snuck up on them.

He began talking about his birthday and Kandi began to sing to him. Todd even decided to help her out giving us Jodeci vibes in the background. Gary loved every moment of it and looked so happy. We are so happy that you enjoyed your birthday Gary With Da Tea!

RELATED: Kandi Burruss Clears Up Rumors About Her Daughter Riley’s Weight Loss [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Kandi Burruss Tells What She Knows About RHOA Season 11 Cast [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Kandi Burruss Talks About Getting “Kandi Koated Nights” To TV After 9 Years [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Gary With Da Tea Birthday Afternoon Tea Birthday Party

Gary With Da Tea's Fabulous Afternoon Tea Birthday Party [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

87 photos Launch gallery

Gary With Da Tea's Fabulous Afternoon Tea Birthday Party [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gary With Da Tea’s Fabulous Afternoon Tea Birthday Party [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Gary With Da Tea's Fabulous Afternoon Tea Birthday Party [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Sing For Gary With Da Tea! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close