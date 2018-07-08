Donald Glover Sued By Own Record Label Over Royalties

This is America? Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino is getting sued by his own record label over streaming royalties.

Reports TMZ:

Glassnote Entertainment Group has filed a lawsuit against Childish Gambino claiming he’s aced them out of the loot he’s collected for streaming royalties.

As for those royalties … they’re a lot. The suit claims Donald has raked in more than $700k in streaming money and hasn’t anted up a cent to Glassnote.

What really galls Glassnote is its claim that it has paid Donald nearly $8 MILLION and expects to pay him another $2 mil in royalties in the next 3 months. The label also claims Donald made a $1.5 million demand from them to resolve streaming royalty disputes.

Worth noting, Glover’s latest hit, “This Is America,” is not on Glassnote.

Everywhere, artists who get jerked by their own record labels are laughing their ass off.

