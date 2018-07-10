New ‘Barbie Feet’ Trend Could Either Kill You Or Give You Perfect Looking Feet For The ‘Gram

Move over thigh gap, there’s a new pose trick in town threatening to make everyone look like a tall supermodel.

In case you haven’t noticed, everyone from Instagram models to high fashion runway walkers are doing the “Barbie Feet” pose, where they on they’re tip toes or point their feet as if they’re wearing invisible heels. According to Who What Wear UK (who actually coined the term “Barbie Feet”), the funny pose makes people look like they have the feet of a Barbie doll.

Back to Life 🌺🦋❤️ A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on May 9, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

The goal of the pose is to give the illusion of longer legs — hence the reason why you mostly see it done on women wearing swimsuits.

kamp kourtndall A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 28, 2018 at 7:13pm PDT

With easy-to-do pose secrets like these, anyone can take gorgeous modelesque pics. But experts warn about Barbie Feet saying to be careful not to trip over and hurt yourself while attempting it.

Good luck ladies — and gents who want longer legs.

