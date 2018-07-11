Teyana Taylor Tells How Her Dancing Led To A Spanking Back In The Day [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 07.11.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Teyana Taylor has always had a love for dancing. She uses it to express herself, but one day it got her into a lot of trouble. Her mother, who she loves working with spoke about the time Teyana and her friend were dancing in the park to Jamaican music.

A neighbor told Teyana’s mom and she waited until she came home to give her a spanking. Teyana didn’t appreciate the fact that someone told on her because she didn’t feel she was doing anything wrong. Her mom explained that there were older men in the park and she didn’t want them think she was fast.

RELATED: Teyana Taylor Gives Her Thoughts About Having More Kids [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Growing up Teyana also enjoyed riding her skateboard and BMX bike. When she dances now fans can’t help but watch every movement. If Teyana got another beating from dancing she might of not done it anymore.

RELATED: Why Teyana Taylor Was Surprised When Her Album Dropped [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: How We Know Iman Shumpert Is Madly In Love With Teyana Taylor [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Nicki MInaj, Teyana Taylor & La La Slay The 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards

25 photos Launch gallery

Nicki MInaj, Teyana Taylor & La La Slay The 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards

Continue reading Nicki MInaj, Teyana Taylor & La La Slay The 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards

Nicki MInaj, Teyana Taylor & La La Slay The 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards

Teyana Taylor Tells How Her Dancing Led To A Spanking Back In The Day [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close