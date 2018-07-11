Teyana Taylor Tells How Her Dancing Led To A Spanking Back In The Day [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Teyana Taylor has always had a love for dancing. She uses it to express herself, but one day it got her into a lot of trouble. Her mother, who she loves working with spoke about the time Teyana and her friend were dancing in the park to Jamaican music.
A neighbor told Teyana’s mom and she waited until she came home to give her a spanking. Teyana didn’t appreciate the fact that someone told on her because she didn’t feel she was doing anything wrong. Her mom explained that there were older men in the park and she didn’t want them think she was fast.
RELATED: Teyana Taylor Gives Her Thoughts About Having More Kids [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Growing up Teyana also enjoyed riding her skateboard and BMX bike. When she dances now fans can’t help but watch every movement. If Teyana got another beating from dancing she might of not done it anymore.
RELATED: Why Teyana Taylor Was Surprised When Her Album Dropped [EXCLUSIVE]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: How We Know Iman Shumpert Is Madly In Love With Teyana Taylor [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Teyana Taylor On Which Cities She Would Like Her Husband Play In [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Ex-NFL Star Sacked With Multiple Felonies After Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend
- Summertime Soundtrack: Donald Glover Drops A 2-Song Project To Keep Us 2-Stepping All Summer
- Young M.A. “PettyWap,” Jeremih & Ty Dolla $ign “The Light” & More | Daily Visuals 7.11.18
- Ms. Jannie & Rickey Smiley’s Granddad Go In On Each Other! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Joaquin Phoenix’s The Joker Film Is Officially Happening
- Why Cam Newton Not Marrying His Girlfriend After Having 3 Children Shouldn’t Matter [EXCLUSIVE]
- ‘Forbes’ Says Kylie Jenner Is “Self-Made”, Twitter Collectively Says GTFOH
- Dr. Collier Explains How Prostate Exams Work [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- DJ Khaled Plans To Drop His Own Soap (Not Like That)
Nicki MInaj, Teyana Taylor & La La Slay The 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards
Nicki MInaj, Teyana Taylor & La La Slay The 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards
1. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards1 of 25
2. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards2 of 25
3. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards3 of 25
4. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards – Inside4 of 25
5. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards5 of 25
6. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards6 of 25
7. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards – Arrivals7 of 25
8. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards8 of 25
9. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards9 of 25
10. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards – Arrivals10 of 25
11. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards – Arrivals11 of 25
12. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards12 of 25
13. CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea at Chateau Marmont13 of 25
14. CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea at Chateau Marmont14 of 25
15. CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea at Chateau Marmont15 of 25
16. CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea at Chateau Marmont16 of 25
17. CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Show and Tea at Chateau Marmont17 of 25
18. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards – Arrivals18 of 25
19. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards – Arrivals19 of 25
20. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards – Arrivals20 of 25
21. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards – Arrivals21 of 25
22. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards22 of 25
23. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards23 of 25
24. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards24 of 25
25. 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards25 of 25
Teyana Taylor Tells How Her Dancing Led To A Spanking Back In The Day [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com