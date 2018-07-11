Unless you’ve been living under a rock, Pose on FX network is the new show that everyone is obsessed with.

#PoseFX is my show!!!!! If you arent watching or caught up, catch up!! It's so so so so so so sooooo good!!!! https://t.co/PcWXfzeCjp — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) July 4, 2018

The reason I love Pose is I relate so much to @MjRodriguez7 character Blanca she found her voice in the midst of people telling her it’s never gonna work, be quiet, stop trying but she never listened!!!!! I can say at 36 I’m finally finding my voice 💋💋💋 #PoseFx thank you — LaTavia Roberson (@IamLaTavia) July 9, 2018

On Sunday night’s episode, the show’s stars MJ Rodriguez (Blanca) and Billy Porter (Pray Tell) sang a duet of “Home” from The Wiz to a hospital full of dying AIDS patients. Many were wondering if Rodriguez’s real voice was being used or if it was a voiceover.

That duet with Blanca and Pray … gives hope and seeks the good in this world … John legend voice over tho? #PoseFX #pose — Kev R (@kdirector1) July 9, 2018

It turns out, Blanca’s real voice was used and she can sing in real life! Check out MJ Rodriguez just playing around. We stan a queen with range!

Just ordered a pizza and the lady asked me was it for pick up or delivery pic.twitter.com/OD1Z6bkozA — a. (@lifewithant) July 8, 2018

You can listen to MJ and Billy’s version of “Home” below.

Oh, So That Was Mj Rodriguez’s Real Singing Voice On Sunday’s Episode Of ‘Pose’? was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9: