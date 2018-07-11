Oh, So That Was Mj Rodriguez’s Real Singing Voice On Sunday’s Episode Of ‘Pose’?

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, Pose on FX network is the new show that everyone is obsessed with.
On Sunday night’s episode, the show’s stars MJ Rodriguez (Blanca) and Billy Porter (Pray Tell) sang a duet of “Home” from The Wiz to a hospital full of dying AIDS patients. Many were wondering if Rodriguez’s real voice was being used or if it was a voiceover.
It turns out, Blanca’s real voice was used and she can sing in real life! Check out MJ Rodriguez just playing around. We stan a queen with range!
You can listen to MJ and Billy’s version of “Home” below.
