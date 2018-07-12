Teyana Taylor says that her love for her man has inspired her to explore.

During a Thursday interview with Angie Martinez, Taylor sat down to talk her new album–but also took a minute to address her song, “Three-Way.” The song is a steamy ballad about having a threesome with your partner.

Taylor took a large portion of the interview to make it clear that what she does in her marriage to baller Iman Shumpert is up to her. Major tea spills at the 9:00 minute mark.

“My thing is that’s my husband and like I said, if I want to be Dora The Explorer, I’m going to do the bob, the bang, the backpack. All the way. And I’m going to make my husband Diego,” she said.

Taylor also denied previous reports that she said a three-way was the way to a successful marriage.

“If it’s something that I want to explore, that’s what I’m going to do,” she said. “When you in love, you want to explore everything.”

Martinez, then asked Taylor on how she manages to keep it easy breezy when inviting other people into the bedroom, but Taylor said the key is to choose someone away from your inner circle.

“It gets complicated when people want to do it with their homegirls,” she continued. The singer said that engaging in threesomes is not an everyday thing for her and Shumpert, it depends on a vibe.

“I don’t need anybody thinking I’m doing anything to keep my man, because that’s not the case,” Taylor said.

What do you think beauties? Are you down for a three way with your significant other?

Teyana Taylor Spills The Tea On Threesomes With Iman was originally published on hellobeautiful.com