Elon Musk Vows On Twitter To Pay For Home Water Filters For Flint Residents

"Most houses in Flint have safe water, but they've lost faith in govt test results. Some houses are still outliers."

Flint Water Plant

Source: Photo by Mike Kline (notkalvin) / Getty

It’s been four years since the bonehead decision by Michigan officials to switch the city of Flint’s water source from Lake Huron to the Flint River. The water from the lake was highly corrosive causing hazardous levels of lead to link into Flint’s water supply poisoning its residents.

The residents fought tooth and nail just recognize the problem and bring national attention to the crisis. Despite claims of the water being safe to drink may residents still don’t trust the city’s drinking water.

After being challenged on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he is willing to help those still suffering in Flint.

Musk fresh off being in the news for his submarine idea to help the now rescued Thai soccer team trapped in a cave promised in a Tweet: “Please consider this a commitment that I will fund fixing the water in any house in Flint that has water contamination above FDA levels. No kidding.” Michigan’s state government recently ended a program that supplied a free bottled water to residents, despite the fact, there are still residents complaining of unusable water. Musk’s help whether or not its a PR move would definitely be more than welcomed by the people of Flint.

Musk also stated in related tweets that “Most houses in Flint have safe water, but they’ve lost faith in govt test results. Some houses are still outliers,” and encouraged those who feel their water is still bad to share their test results and he “will send someone to install a water filter.” He also promised to create a specific email, flint@x.com when he has an opportunity to do so when he returns from China.

Well, we gotta tip our hat to Elon Musk, this exactly how you put your money where your mouth is. Musk joins the likes of Big SeanBruno Mars and Dave Chappelle who also used their wealth and resources to help the city during its water crisis.

Photo: Mike Kline (notkalvin) / Getty

