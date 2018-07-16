CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

(Yawn): Dennis Rodman Wants To Do A Song With Kanye West About World Peace

Nap time.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Samsung Galaxy Presents JAY Z and Kanye West At SXSW

Source: Rick Kern / Getty

So retired NBA player Dennis Rodman wants to hop on a track with Kanye West.

The subject matter?

World peace.

 

The proposition came after Kanye praised Rodman last week as someone who inspires him. He described Rodman as someone who’s “always breaking barriers with independent thought.”

 

Now, Rodman has responded to Kanye with a video, saying, “Hey man, I thought about something. Let’s me and you do a track together, man — about world peace, about leaders of love, baby. Leaders of love. You’re one. I’m one. Let’s get together, baby, and do this right.”

In case you didn’t know, Kanye west has proclaimed in the past that he’s all about love and independent thought, no matter how much of his conscious politics fall to the waste side.

So yea, it seems like him and Dennis would be a match made in heaven.

Are you here for the Kanye and Rodman “world peace” banger? Let us know on Twitter and Facebook!

(Yawn): Dennis Rodman Wants To Do A Song With Kanye West About World Peace was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading (Yawn): Dennis Rodman Wants To Do A Song With Kanye West About World Peace

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close