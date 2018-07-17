CLOSE
Tyrese Admits Beefing With The Rock Was Unprofessional

Cryrese stays wrapped up in the struggle.

Apple Store Soho Presents Scott Eastwood and Tyrese Gibson, 'The Fate Of The Furious'

Source: Rob Kim / Getty

Recently, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hit Tyrese Gibson with the “I’m good love, enjoy” when discussing their beef. The latter admitted that his tiff with the movie star was “unprofessional.”

Reports TMZ:

Tyrese took himself to task when he talked to Van Lathan on ‘The Red Pill’ podcast. You’ll recall he accused his ‘Fast & Furious’ costar of being selfish when Johnson’s ‘F&F’ spin-off movie shoot schedule pushed back the release date of ‘Furious 9.’

He copped to going about it all wrong, but stopped shy of apologizing. In fact, Tyrese says he wasn’t the only one pissed off at Dwayne. Still, he’s laying the groundwork to squash the beef … though, it hasn’t happened yet.

No word on a new Black Ty album, though.

Listen to Tyrese cop his pleas, sort of, over at TMZ.

Photo: Getty

Tyrese Admits Beefing With The Rock Was Unprofessional was originally published on hiphopwired.com

