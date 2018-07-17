CLOSE
LOL: This Man Couldn’t Grasp The Art Of Luggage Stuffing In Hilarious Viral Clip

It's kind of tragic.

United commercial airliner cabin man woman overhead luggage bin suitcases

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

Let’s be real.

All of us have our slow moments at times, especially in moments of urgency.

But one passenger on a plane has gone viral for missing the mark completely when it came to stashing his luggage.

The guy was trying to fit his suitcase into an overhead locker and the struggle was real.

Oddly enough, he didn’t think of one simple alternative to making his bag fit. Luckily, a flight attendant was there to assist. Check out the results below…

Look at God.

Folks were clearly mind boggled by the passenger’s obliviousness. The clip got over 200,000 shares on Twitter.

Even comedian David Allen Grier took things to another level.

Eesh.

But let’s face it, every now and then, we have to go back to the basics.

Don’t judge.

