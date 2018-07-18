CLOSE
Happy 100th Birthday Nelson Mandela: 17 Rare Photos Of The South African President Letting Freedom Ring

Nelson Mandela's visit to Ireland 1990

Source: Independent News and Media / Getty

You can’t talk about great revolutionaries of the world without mentioning the GOAT of the movement: Mr. Nelson Mandela.

 

The former South African President had a long, tumultuous life trying to end apartheid and bring peace to homeland — not to mention he was the country’s first Black head of state.

 

Despite being deemed a controversial figure for most of his life, Mandela, a Nobel Peace Prize, is also viewed as an icon and “Father Of The Nation” to most South Africans.

 

In honor of the late legend’s 100th birthday, check out these beautiful rare photos of Mandela throughout his life.

Nelson Mandela

17 photos Launch gallery

Happy 100th Birthday Nelson Mandela: 17 Rare Photos Of The South African President Letting Freedom Ring was originally published on globalgrind.com

