CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Unhappy Hov: ‘Made In America’ Festival Is Changing Locations And Jay-Z Is Not Happy About It

0 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 25, 2017

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

Everyone knows that Jay-Z doesn’t play around when it comes to his business.

 

So imagine how p.o’d he was after finding out —via the Internet — that his “Made In America” festival will be relocating from Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia (where it’s been held since 2012).

 

Hov responded to Mayor Jim Kenney‘s decision to move the festival elsewhere with an op-ed in the Philadelphia Inquirer. He wrote,

“We are disappointed that the mayor of the city of Philadelphia would evict us from the heart of the city, through a media outlet, without a sit-down meeting, notice, dialogue, or proper communication. It signifies zero appreciation for what Made In America has built alongside the phenomenal citizens of this city.

According to reports, Mayor Kenney said this year will be the last time the the festival will be held on the parkway due to the costs and congestions. But Jay’s Roc Nation company covers approximately half the costs, so what’s really good?

 

Jay continued,

“How does an administration merely discard an event that generates millions in income and employs the city’s people as if we are disposable now that we have served our purpose? The city is right in one respect; the first Made in America festival took place when there was a great need for tourism. By their admission, the festival first started as a ‘unique attraction to the city on an otherwise quiet Labor Day weekend. Over the years, tourism has grown overall.”

 

The mayor has yet to respond to Hov, so no word on what location M.I.A. will move to next. But he did say that he loved Jay -Z and wants to keep the festival in Philly.

Thoughts?

Unhappy Hov: ‘Made In America’ Festival Is Changing Locations And Jay-Z Is Not Happy About It was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Unhappy Hov: ‘Made In America’ Festival Is Changing Locations And Jay-Z Is Not Happy About It

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close