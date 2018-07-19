CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Terrell Owens Explains Why He’s Skipping Hall Of Fame Ceremony

It's hard to argue with his reasoning for skipping the big day.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50

Source: Brian To/WENN.com / WENN

Despite what one may have thought about some of the antics over the course of Terrell Owens‘ football career, no one can argue that he was one of the best wide receivers to ever lace them up. Owens has famously decided to skip his upcoming Hall Of Fame induction, and explained why he’s doing so.

TMZ Sports reports:

We got T.O. out at Century City Mall when he revealed to us the real reason he’s doing his own thing at UT Chattanooga rather than in Ohio … saying he doesn’t feel it was right he was kept outta the Hall the past two years.

“In terms of the criteria, the bylaws and what it takes for a guy to get in — when it came to me, other things came into play,” Owens says.

“And for me, that doesn’t bode well for me.”

Owens tell us that reporters lied about his character throughout his career … which he feels led to him being unfairly locked out of the HOF on his first two attempts.

The enshrinement ceremony will take place on August 4.

Photo: WENN

Terrell Owens Explains Why He’s Skipping Hall Of Fame Ceremony was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Terrell Owens Explains Why He’s Skipping Hall Of Fame Ceremony

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close