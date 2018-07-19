Terrell Owens Explains Why He’s Skipping Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Despite what one may have thought about some of the antics over the course of Terrell Owens‘ football career, no one can argue that he was one of the best wide receivers to ever lace them up. Owens has famously decided to skip his upcoming Hall Of Fame induction, and explained why he’s doing so.

TMZ Sports reports:

We got T.O. out at Century City Mall when he revealed to us the real reason he’s doing his own thing at UT Chattanooga rather than in Ohio … saying he doesn’t feel it was right he was kept outta the Hall the past two years.

“In terms of the criteria, the bylaws and what it takes for a guy to get in — when it came to me, other things came into play,” Owens says.

“And for me, that doesn’t bode well for me.”

Owens tell us that reporters lied about his character throughout his career … which he feels led to him being unfairly locked out of the HOF on his first two attempts.

The enshrinement ceremony will take place on August 4.

