Michigan’s own DDS is a fast rising producer with tracks under his belt including Dej Loaf’s Try Me and now his newest project with Kash Doll. DDS is proving he has real staying power and teaching others how to mold their craft while climbing the charts. Starting while still in high school DDS began making beats one day out of boredom… Find out how he turned boredom into checks BELOW!

Photo Credit: DDS

