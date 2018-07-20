Black Tony Misses Work To Do The #InMyFeelingsChallenge [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
07.20.18
Black Tony’s excuses for not coming to work is getting out of hand. Rickey Smiley called him and in the background he was playing “In My Feelings” by Drake. Black Tony said he’s trying to do the challenge and can’t get the moves down.

He mentioned that Lil Scrappy and Mama Dee called him out to do it so he’s ready. Rickey told Black Tony that’s not a good excuse to not come to work then started helping him try to get the moves. Maybe after Black Tony gets the moves down he will come to work.

The Real “KiKi” Drake Has Everyone Singing About [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_4226607" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 / Getty[/caption] “In My Feelings” is a great song but it’s about the world finds out who KiKi really is. According to Genius, KiKi is none other than a 24-year-old woman from Oakland named K’yanna Barber. She also happens to be KB in Drake’s song too. K’yanna and Drake briefly dated back in 2016. She’s the mother of a 4-year-old son named Kailen. https://twitter.com/tripleogyan/status/1016424607325118465 Check out our gallery to see just why K’yanna has Drake all in his feelings.

Black Tony Misses Work To Do The #InMyFeelingsChallenge [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

