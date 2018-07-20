Black Tony’s excuses for not coming to work is getting out of hand. Rickey Smiley called him and in the background he was playing “In My Feelings” by Drake. Black Tony said he’s trying to do the challenge and can’t get the moves down.
He mentioned that Lil Scrappy and Mama Dee called him out to do it so he’s ready. Rickey told Black Tony that’s not a good excuse to not come to work then started helping him try to get the moves. Maybe after Black Tony gets the moves down he will come to work.
The Real “KiKi” Drake Has Everyone Singing About [PHOTOS]
Black Tony Misses Work To Do The #InMyFeelingsChallenge [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com