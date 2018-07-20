New Laker LeBron James will have help from his boy Michael Beasley in LA next season.

Beasley just signed a one-year deal worth 3.5 million.

For old time’s sake, watch Bron and Beas perform Juvenile’s “Back That Azz” when they were teammates the first time around.

Reunited: Michael Beasley & LeBron James! pic.twitter.com/6RR8GmLZmq — David Astramskas (@redapples) July 20, 2018

Keep flipping to see who used to win most of Bron and Beas’ one-on-one duels in practice during the Miami days.

Reunited! Watch BFFs LeBron James And Michael Beasley Perform “Back That Azz Up” was originally published on globalgrind.com

