Faith Evans, Bobby Brown, Bebe & Cece Winans Set To Be Honored at “Black Music Honors” 2018

(CHICAGO, IL) – JULY 24, 2018 – Chicago-based television production company Central City Productions (CCP) announced today the 2018 Black Music Honors – the annual two-hour television special that honors artists and musicians who have influenced and made significant contributions to American music. The television special is set to take place on Thursday, August 16th in Nashville, TN.

This year’s honorees for the 2018 Black Music Honors include Bobby Brown, who will receive the R&B Soul Music Icon Award for his 40 years in entertainment and 32 years as a solo artist, Bebe and Cece Winans, who will be co-honorees of the Gospel Music Icon Award, and chart-topping music producer and label executive Dallas Austin, who will be presented with the Music Innovator Icon Award, and multi-platinum, Grammy® Award-winning recording artist, songwriter and producer Faith Evans, who is set to receive the Urban Music Icon Award.

“The vision of the Black Music Honors is to recognize the trailblazers in African American music who have paved the way for the artists of today. Many of these artists have never received their much-deserved recognition,” said Don Jackson, founder, and CEO of Central City Productions.

Television and radio personality Rickey Smiley and Grammy® Award-winner and actress LeToya Luckett return as co-hosts of the show, which is set to air on broadcast syndication on Sept. 8-30, 2018. This year’s sponsors include AT&T, McDonald’s, Walmart, Johnson & Johnson, and Chevrolet with State Farm tapped as the title sponsor.

Ticket proceeds will benefit the 2019 opening of the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) in Nashville. NMAAM’s mission is to educate the world, preserve the legacy, and celebrate the central role African Americans play in creating the American soundtrack.

“I am pleased that our Black Music Honors special has the opportunity to promote the National Museum of African American Music and that proceeds from ticket sales are donated to the museum,” said Jackson.

This epic event will be held at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC)located at 505 Deaderick St., Nashville, TN. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show taping at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available HERE.

For more information on Black Music Honors, head to www.blackmusichonors.com and connect with us on social media for more updates @blackmusichonors.

_________________

ABOUT BLACK MUSIC HONORS

Black Music Honors is an annual two-hour event that acknowledges the legendary African American artists who have influenced and made significant musical contributions to African American culture and American music worldwide. Produced by Chicago-based production company Central City Productions (CCP) and hosted by Rickey Smiley, television and radio personality, and Grammy Award-winner and actress, LeToya Luckett. For more information visit www.blackmusichonors.com

ABOUT CENTRAL CITY PRODUCTIONS

With 47 years of successful and innovative television production and marketing experience, Central City Productions (CCP) is a Chicago-based production company that focuses primarily on minority- targeted television. CCP is a full-service television production company that produces, syndicates, and manages advertising sales for all of its programs. CCP programs reflect the widespread diversity of talent, the one-time specials and the annual and/or weekly programs that have achieved tremendous mass audience appeal, including its flagship production of The Stellar Gospel Music Awards, and the Black Music Honors, which is now in it’s third year of production. For more information on CCP, check out www.ccptv.com.

Also On Hot 107.9: