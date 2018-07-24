CLOSE
Congrats! Beyoncé’s Scholars Award Is Granted To These Eight HBCU Students

Many recipients show their love to Bey on social media.

Beyonce and Jay-Z 'On the Run II' Tour - Glasgow

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Some might remember back in April Beyoncé announced the Homecoming Scholars Award for the 2018 – 2019 academic school year. A scholarship fund of $200k would be divided amongst eight students headed to Historically Black Colleges.

Now, Bey has announced and Bey has delivert.

 

On Monday, the recipients of the scholarship program were announced by Bey’s charitable foundation BeyGOOD!

And of course, some of the scholars who were blessed by Bey and her people took to Twitter to celebrate…

Swipe through to check out the other recipients and some of their heartwarming reactions!

