Congrats! Beyoncé’s Scholars Award Is Granted To These Eight HBCU Students

Some might remember back in April Beyoncé announced the Homecoming Scholars Award for the 2018 – 2019 academic school year. A scholarship fund of $200k would be divided amongst eight students headed to Historically Black Colleges.

Now, Bey has announced and Bey has delivert.

On Monday, the recipients of the scholarship program were announced by Bey’s charitable foundation BeyGOOD!

And of course, some of the scholars who were blessed by Bey and her people took to Twitter to celebrate…

YALLL IM A RECIPIENT OF BEYONCÉ’S SCHOLARSHIP😭😭😭

GOD IS GREATTTTT https://t.co/bVvSFiUfj2 — iamKAM (@KameronWillis) July 23, 2018

Thank you @Beyonce this is really a dream come true😭😭😭 — iamKAM (@KameronWillis) July 23, 2018

Here I am not knowing if gonna make it back to campus. God was working all along 😭 — iamKAM (@KameronWillis) July 23, 2018

Swipe through to check out the other recipients and some of their heartwarming reactions!

