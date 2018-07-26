Detroit singer Neisha Neshae is known for her hit song “On a Cloud,” and at Summer Jamz 21, she had the crowd swaying and singing along as she performed on the Hot’s first ever festival stage!

Watch the full video of her performance above!

Neisha Neshae Performs “On a Cloud” At Summer Jamz 21 [VIDEO] was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

