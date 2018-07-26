Detroit singer Neisha Neshae is known for her hit song “On a Cloud,” and at Summer Jamz 21, she had the crowd swaying and singing along as she performed on the Hot’s first ever festival stage!
RELATED: Peezy Took Us Back With ‘Ooh La La La’ Performance At Summer Jamz 21 [VIDEO]
RELATED: Shirtless Geebaby Brings The “Mile High Club” To Summer Jamz 21 [VIDEO]
Watch the full video of her performance above!
RELATED: Snap Dogg Jumps On Hot 107.5 Truck During Summer Jamz 21 Performance [VIDEO]
RELATED: Sino Brings The Heat To Summer Jamz 21 [VIDEO]
Neisha Neshae Performs “On a Cloud” At Summer Jamz 21 [VIDEO] was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com