Snap Dogg Jumps On Hot 107.5 Truck During Summer Jamz 21 Performance [VIDEO]

Radio One Exclusives
| 07.26.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Some call him “Problem Child Of Detroit” and others call him Snap Dogg but regardless of their name for him no one can deny that he puts on a hell-of-a-show when he has a mic in his hand and all eyes on him!

RELATED: Peezy Took Us Back With ‘Ooh La La La’ Performance At Summer Jamz 21 [VIDEO]

RELATED: Shirtless Geebaby Brings The “Mile High Club” To Summer Jamz 21 [VIDEO]

On Wednesday, he did just that as he literally performed on top of the Hot 107.5 truck during Hot’s Summer Jamz 21!

Watch the video above to see his full performance!

RELATED: Neisha Neshae Performs “On a Cloud” At Summer Jamz 21 [VIDEO]

RELATED: Sino Brings The Heat To Summer Jamz 21 [VIDEO]

Snap Dogg Jumps On Hot 107.5 Truck During Summer Jamz 21 Performance [VIDEO] was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

14 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Snap Dogg Jumps On Hot 107.5 Truck During Summer Jamz 21 Performance [VIDEO]

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close