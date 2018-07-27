One woman learned a huge lesson when she tried to film a thunderstorm.

According to The Telegraph, Tracey Kutluol from Galashiels, Scottish Borders was in her house around 10 p.m. during a thunderstorm when she was captivated by the lightning outside.

The 43-year-old was so mesmerized she couldn’t help but go outside and try to film the scene. When she opens her window to get a better view, her iPhone was zapped by a lightning bolt.

Kutluol said the electric shock went up her left arm, leaving her with extreme pins and needles. The whole thing was caught on video and happened right in front of her 10-year-old son and her 14-year-old daughter. Tracey said her life flashed before her eyes.

If it wasn’t for her new rubber phone cover, delivered hours before she was struck, Kutluol could have faced deadly consequences.

“And if I am being honest, that saved my life otherwise my phone would have probably exploded. I was not hurt and all the kids and my friend who were with me were all fine,” Kutluol said.

You can watch the disturbing clip of the incident below…

“When it hit, it was like a big blue light,” Kutluol continued. After the incident, Kutluol was scared her house might catch on fire, so she and her children ran to her bedroom to hide on the ground floor. “As a mother, my job was to try and comfort my kids and keep them calm. We pulled all the plugs off the sockets and run to my room,” she said. “We stayed there until 11.30pm.” Kutluol said she definitely won’t forget the incident and she warned folks not to try what she did. “Don’t do it, don’t be a numpty like me,” she said. “I’ve had calls from my family in Germany and when my husband came into the house last night, he said what I did was irresponsible. I did have a cry about it all, so please be careful out there as it can happen to anyone.”

Whoa: Woman Films Herself Getting Struck By Lightning While Trying To Record A Storm was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9: