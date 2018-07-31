Prank Call: Woman Goes In On Roy Wood Jr. For Trying To Get A Refund [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 07.31.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Roy Wood Jr. better watch out because he messed with the wrong one. He called a woman and talked to her about the money she got back from a car accident. The woman told him she was at a standstill when she was hit and the he’s not getting back any money.

While on the phone you could hear her child in the background crying and Roy told her she probably hurt herself while hitting those bad kids. Roy asked for her address several more times and the woman hung up. When he called her back she began to talk about fighting him and then hung up again.

RELATED: 86-Year-Old With Arthritis & The Flu Pops Off On Roy Wood Jr. [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Roy Wood Jr. Prank Calls A Woman With A Headache Who’s Ready To Fight Him & His Sister [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Makes A Man Mad Enough To Get His Gun [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley, Martin Lawrence

Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

Prank Call: Woman Goes In On Roy Wood Jr. For Trying To Get A Refund [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close