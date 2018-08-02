CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

R. Kelly’s Manager Wanted By Police Over Alleged Death Threat

13 reads
Leave a comment
R. Kelly In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

R. Kelly’s manager is a wanted man following a death threat he made at the father of one of Kellz’s alleged “sex slaves.”

R. Kelly’s name is back in the headlines today, but this time around it’s focused around his manager’s wrong doing. TMZ reports that Kellz’s manager, James Mason, is wanted by police in the state of Georgia for allegedly threatening to kill the father of one of Kelly’s girlfriends.

Cops in Henry County, Georgia report that they have an arrest warrant out for James Mason. Back in May, the father of Joycelyn Savage, one of R Kelly’s alleged “sex slaves,” said that Mason called him and threatened his life over the phone, saying, “I’m gonna do harm to you and your family, when I see you I’m gonna get you, I’m going to f*cking kill you.” As a result, cop want to bring Mason in for terroristic threats and acts.

READ MORE

 

R. Kelly’s Manager Wanted By Police Over Alleged Death Threat was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

15 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading R. Kelly’s Manager Wanted By Police Over Alleged Death Threat

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close