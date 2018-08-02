Rick Ross’ “Port Of Miami 2” is soon to drop, but we’re not sure when. He had an album release this past week, which hints that his album should be dropping soon. But Headcrack has some genius ideas for Ross after he decides to hand up the mic and retire from rap. Headcrack thinks Ross will become an amazing A&R because the beats he picks for his albums are always on point. Check the audio below…

RELATED: 3 Good Things Going On With Rick Ross [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

What Rick Ross Should Do After He Retires From Rapping [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9: