Black Tony Is In His Feelings After Being Confused With Blac Chyna [EXCLUSIVE]

| 08.02.18
Amber Rose & Blac Chyna Host The Pool After Dark

Black Tony is not a happy camper. Apparently, Black Tony is upset because he believes Rickey Smiley and the team have been slandering his name. Little does he know the team never mentioned his name. Instead they said Blac Chyna, not Black Tony. But still Tony is not amused. Check the audio below…

Black Tony Is In His Feelings After Being Confused With Blac Chyna [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

