Rest In Peace: 7 Blissful Bankroll Fresh Moments That’ll Get You In Good Spirits

Happy Birthday and Rest in Peace.

Had his life not been violently ended two years ago, Bankroll Fresh would’ve been 31 today. The Atlanta rapper was shot at Street Execs studio after an altercation with a former friend erupted into gunfire. Fresh later died at a local hospital, with the friend—fellow ATL rapper No Plug—claiming he shot Fresh in self-defense.

Today we celebrate his life with a few happier memories. Plus, click here to see his final moments for yourself.

