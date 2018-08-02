CLOSE
Features
Home > Features

Slim Thug Apologizes For Calling Russell Wilson Corny In Regards To Loving Ciara

Slim doesn't really think Russ is corny

2 reads
Leave a comment

Slim Thug got the internet goin’ crazy.

Ahead of his 20th anniversary concert Friday, Slim stopped by The Morning Show to discuss not just the show but plenty of topics on his mind. The one that has everybody weighing in? His thoughts on Ciara and Russell Wilson.

RELATED: Search Slim Thug & Kiotti Take A Ride Discussing His 20-Year Career [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Essentials: The 20 Definitive Slim Thug Tracks

“Do a woman who used to talk to Future really want a Russell Wilson?” Thug asked the MHMS crew. “I don’t believe it I think it’s all for financial stability.”

He continued, “No hate, I bought his shoes the other day … I’m just saying I have no personal issue with him, or her, God Bless them. He’s just a corny dude, ain’t nothing wrong with it. I ain’t gonna say corny cause that’s hatin’ but he’s just like a square…I don’t believe a girl coming from a street dude could even adapt to that.”

RELATED: Slim Thug 20th Anniversary Concert

Well, you know what happens when the internet gets a hold of something. They get relentless. Soon Slim found himself on The Shade Room and all other kinds of spots that celebs get dragged at.

Slim later apologized to Russell for calling him corny but yeah, everybody went in on Slim. The only point he was trying to make, “Can a woman who is attracted to a bad boy … can she switch it up to a clean cut dude?”

See Slim’s apology below.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Slim Thug Apologizes For Calling Russell Wilson Corny In Regards To Loving Ciara was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

15 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Slim Thug Apologizes For Calling Russell Wilson Corny In Regards To Loving Ciara

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close