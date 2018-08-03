Big Sean Rips Into The NFL For Deleting Colin Kaepernick Lyric From The Song ‘Big Bank’

YG‘s “Big Bank” appears on the soundtrack for Madden NFL 19. The song features Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz and Big Sean. The verse from Sean includes the lyric, “Feed me to the wolves, now I lead the pack and s—. You boys all cap, I’m more Colin Kaepernick.” However, Colin Kaepernick’s name mysteriously went missing from the track. In response, Big Sean went off on the NFL and Electronic Arts, the companies that created the game.

Sean wrote on Twitter, “It’s disappointing and appalling @NFL & @EA took @Kaepernick7’s name out of my verse on Big Bank for Madden 19, like it was a curse word. When he’s not a curse, he’s a gift! Nobody from my team approved any of this.”

Kaepernick responded with, “Much love brother! Thank you for having my back!” See below:

Much love brother! Thank you for having my back!✊🏾 https://t.co/yKz3nBMiPb — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 2, 2018

Due to the backlash, Electronic Arts released the following statement on Thursday (August 2) evening, “We made an unfortunate mistake with our Madden NFL soundtrack. Members of our team misunderstood the fact that while we don’t have rights to include Colin Kaepernick in the game, this doesn’t affect soundtracks. We messed up, and the edit should never have happened. We will make it right, with an update to Madden NFL 19 on August 6 that will include the reference again. We meant no disrespect, and we apologize to Colin, to YG and Big Sean, to the NFL, to all of their fans and our players for this mistake.”

Big Sean has not responded to the statement. Nonetheless, we find it hard to believe that the deletion of Kaepernick’s was an “unfortunate” mistake.

