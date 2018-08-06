Joke Of The Day: How Do You Cut The Ocean In Half? [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 08.06.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Rickey Smiley said he once got out of a ticket by making a cop laugh, but it proves being honest with the police can work in your favor. Like, speeding because you have to poop. It was a funny intro to a non-related, but equally funny joke from Rock T: How do you cut the ocean in half?

All but Da Brat found this answer hilarious. Press play up top to hear it revealed!

RELATED: How Do Billboards Talk? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Do Bananas Need Sunscreen? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Joke Of The Day: How Do You Cut The Ocean In Half? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close