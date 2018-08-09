CLOSE
Footaction Launches No One Way Campaign with Sheck Wes, Theo Martins & More

In case you need assistance picking out some proper fits...

Today (August 8), Footaction launched its latest No One Way campaign to highlight the next wave of creatives steeped in art, culture and style. Some of the “creative directors” chosen by the brand include G.O.O.D. Music/Cactus Jack rapper Sheck Wes and Theo Martins. 

Footaction focuses on “atheletic-inspired” kicks and apparel, and chose four “creative directors”; rapper/model/designer Sheck Wes, designer/music artist/podcaster Theo Martins, photographer Cary Fagan and creative collective LVRN (LoveRenaissance). The chosen four have been tasked with crafting lookbooks featuring Footaction’s latest fall gear and will also host in-store appearances and showcase their hometowns via digital content. Sheck will hold down New York City, Theo Martins  will handle Los Angeles, Fagan is repping Houston while LVRN hails from Atlanta.

Their contributions will be featured throughout the month with shoppers being able to pick up items from the lookbooks that include sneakers Nike, adidas, New Balance, Vans and Puma, Footaction’s exclusive Champion x King Saladeen capsule and more.

“It’s a cool opportunity to partner with Footaction and be a part of this movement,” said Sheck Wes via a press statement. “Us youth are the ones steering the culture and I want to empower kids like me to prize their own creativity and self-expression.”

Find out more info at https://www.footaction.com/nooneway.html

Footaction Launches No One Way Campaign with Sheck Wes, Theo Martins & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com

