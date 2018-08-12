CLOSE
Black Lives Matter & More Outnumber Small Number Of White Supremacists At The Unite To Right Rally In D.C.

It was over before it started.

A dozens of White Nationalists rallied at the ‘Unite the Right 2’ rally in Washington DC, hundreds less than the expected amount. Thousands of counter-protesters showed up to voice their displeasure of the “White Supremacist” rally led by Jason Kessler, the organizer Sunday’s event.

A small number of attendees gathered underneath trees at Lafayette Square while Black Lives Matter, the group Antifa and more spoke out against them.

Sunday’s rally took place exactly a year after the original rally which took place in Charlottesville, Virginia. The 2017 rally turned violent, leading to many arrests, injuries and the death of protester Heather Heyer, when one of the rally attendees drove at high speed into a crowd of counter-protestors several blocks from the rally.

Alt Right Holds 'Unite The Right' Rally In Washington, Drawing Counterprotestors

Black Lives Matter & More March Against White Supremacy & The "Unite To Right"

Black Lives Matter & More Outnumber Small Number Of White Supremacists At The Unite To Right Rally In D.C. was originally published on woldcnews.com

