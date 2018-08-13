Congratulations to New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard and supermodel Chanel Iman. The happy couple welcomed their baby girl, Cali Clay Shepard and are so in love with her. Iman posted a photo of them holding her and in the caption read, “You were worth every push every contraction! Welcome to our world @caliclayshepard Love mommy and daddy @sterl_shep3.”
E! News reports that the couple met at Victor Cruz’s birthday party in 2016 and a year later were engaged. Several months after being married on Mother’s Day, Iman announced that she was pregnant. She said, “Our focus has always been on love and family and we look forward to instilling these qualities in our little one. We are truly blessed!” We are so happy for this lovely couple and wish them the best of luck in their parenting journey.
RELATED: Chanel Iman And Hubby Sterling Shepard Are Expecting
RELATED: Church Announcements: Fight Breaks Out Over The Baby That Looks Like Tyrese In The Face [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: How Cardi B & Offset Are Setting Their Baby Kulture Up To Get Paid! [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Register To Win Tickets To See Playboi Carti Saturday, August 18th [CONTEST]
- 10 Hip-Hop Songs You Didn’t Know Sampled Aretha Franklin
- Chanel Iman And Sterling Shepard Welcome Baby Girl [PHOTOS]
- Everything We Learned From Omarosa’s ‘Secret’ Recordings
- Who Should Perform At Halftime Of The Super Bowl In Atlanta?
- Kanye West Denies Being “Stumped” By Jimmy Kimmel’s Trump Question
- Zaytoven & 6orn “Fall In That B*tch” [Audio]
- ‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Malaysia Wants Peace Between Cece And Kristen
- ‘Insecure’ Recap: Issa Is Still Tryna Act Like She Don’t Want That Daniel D
- As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode 1 Of ‘Insecure’ Season 3
Chanel Iman Marries NY Giants Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard [PHOTOS]
Chanel Iman Marries NY Giants Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard [PHOTOS]
1. She’s Married Now!1 of 12
2. Bridal Gown Slay!2 of 12
3. The First Dance3 of 12
4. All Smiles!4 of 12
5. Reception Time5 of 12
6. Loving You For Life6 of 12
7. Flowers, Flowers, Flowers!7 of 12
8. Squad Goals8 of 12
9. Introducing the Shepards9 of 12
10. Odom Has Something To Say10 of 12
11. Jordan Dunn And Gabrielle Union11 of 12
12. Where It All Started12 of 12
Chanel Iman And Sterling Shepard Welcome Baby Girl [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com