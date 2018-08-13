CLOSE
National
Home > National

Chanel Iman And Sterling Shepard Welcome Baby Girl [PHOTOS]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Sterling Shephard And Chanel Iman Kick Off Winter With New Era And Macy's

Source: Rob Kim / Getty

Congratulations to New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard and supermodel Chanel Iman. The happy couple welcomed their baby girl, Cali Clay Shepard and are so in love with her. Iman posted a photo of them holding her and in the caption read, “You were worth every push every contraction! Welcome to our world @caliclayshepard ❤ Love mommy and daddy @sterl_shep3.”

Cali Clay Shepard 💕🎀💕 8•10•18

A post shared by Chanel Iman (@chaneliman) on

E! News reports that the couple met at Victor Cruz’s birthday party in 2016 and a year later were engaged. Several months after being married on Mother’s Day, Iman announced that she was pregnant. She said, “Our focus has always been on love and family and we look forward to instilling these qualities in our little one. We are truly blessed!” We are so happy for this lovely couple and wish them the best of luck in their parenting journey.

RELATED: Chanel Iman And Hubby Sterling Shepard Are Expecting

RELATED: Church Announcements: Fight Breaks Out Over The Baby That Looks Like Tyrese In The Face [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Cardi B & Offset Are Setting Their Baby Kulture Up To Get Paid! [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Chanel Iman Marries NY Giants Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard [PHOTOS]

12 photos Launch gallery

Chanel Iman Marries NY Giants Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Chanel Iman Marries NY Giants Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard [PHOTOS]

Chanel Iman Marries NY Giants Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_2934740" align="alignleft" width="714"] Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty[/caption] They finally jumped that broom! Supermodel Chanel Iman and New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard tied the knot at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles over the weekend, just four months after their engagement. Here’s a peek at their amazingly beautiful special day. Congrats you two!

Chanel Iman And Sterling Shepard Welcome Baby Girl [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close