Chanel Iman And Sterling Shepard Welcome Baby Girl [PHOTOS]

Congratulations to New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard and supermodel Chanel Iman. The happy couple welcomed their baby girl, Cali Clay Shepard and are so in love with her. Iman posted a photo of them holding her and in the caption read, “You were worth every push every contraction! Welcome to our world @caliclayshepard Love mommy and daddy @sterl_shep3.”

Cali Clay Shepard 💕🎀💕 8•10•18 A post shared by Chanel Iman (@chaneliman) on Aug 12, 2018 at 6:08pm PDT

E! News reports that the couple met at Victor Cruz’s birthday party in 2016 and a year later were engaged. Several months after being married on Mother’s Day, Iman announced that she was pregnant. She said, “Our focus has always been on love and family and we look forward to instilling these qualities in our little one. We are truly blessed!” We are so happy for this lovely couple and wish them the best of luck in their parenting journey.

