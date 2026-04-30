The Real Miss Baby Dee Unveils the "Motivate Them" Era

The Real Miss Baby Dee's new album 'Motivate Them' aims to inspire listeners with a concise, intentional tracklist.

Her collaboration with producer DJ Chose led to a smooth, efficient recording process.

Despite rising fame, The Real Miss Baby Dee maintains strong ties to her Wilcox, Alabama community.

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

The Real Miss Baby Dee is “Posted on the Corner,” with Incognito and DJ Misses, representing the vibrant energy of Dallas, Texas, by way of Wilcox, Alabama, the rising star discussed her journey, her creative process, and the release of her highly anticipated sophomore project. The conversation celebrated diversity, empowering voices, and the genuine connections she continues to build within the community.

Baby Dee introduced her new project, “Motivate Them,” a concise and intentional body of work designed to inspire. After considering several titles, she landed on “Motivate Them” right after recording the intro track. She explained her strategic choice to keep the tracklist relatively short, avoiding the oversized “backpack” many new artists carry, so she can fully promote every single record. In a move celebrating traditional media and community commerce, she emphasized the importance of selling physical CDs to see her worth upfront and connect directly with her supporters.



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Dynamic Chemistry: Baby Dee & DJ Chose Find Their Groove

The entire project features the production skills of the renowned DJ Chose. During the interview, Baby Dee detailed how seamlessly their talents merged. While they originally scheduled a week or two to complete the record, the duo finished it in a single weekend. She expressed deep admiration for his unique studio process and how he truly immerses himself in the beat, noting that their shared musical vision made the intense workflow feel less like a job and more like a creative celebration.

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A major highlight of the discussion was the viral success of her track “Boundaries.” Baby Dee originally left an open verse on the song, trusting that the right collaboration would present itself. After a late-night TikTok post garnered a modest initial reaction, she woke up to find that Saucy Santana wanted to jump on the track. This organic, digital engagement empowered her music to reach new heights, proving that authentic content deeply resonates with culturally conscious consumers. our own lives.

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Despite her rising fame, Baby Dee remains firmly rooted in her hometown of Wilcox, Alabama. She painted a vivid picture of local life, describing community yard parties filled with fried fish, barbecue, and old-school line dancing in the dust. Returning home allows her to stay grounded and maintain the cultural affinity that fuels her artistry. She refuses to lose touch with the community that raised her.

Despite her rising fame, Baby Dee remains firmly rooted in her hometown of Wilcox, Alabama. She painted a vivid picture of local life, describing community yard parties filled with fried fish, barbecue, and old-school line dancing in the dust. Returning home allows her to stay grounded and maintain the cultural affinity that fuels her artistry. She refuses to lose touch with the community that raised her.

The Real Miss Baby Dee Unveils the "Motivate Them" Era was originally published on blackamericaweb.com