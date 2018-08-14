Nicki Minaj “Ganja Burn,” Kooda B “Walking Through The Ville” & More | Daily Visuals 8.14.18

The summer of Nicki Minaj continues to sizzle on social media thanks to “Barbie Dreams” which became the topic of discussion last week. Now, in a day that’s seen Nicki Minaj put Safaree’s wig piece on blast, she’s back on her hot ish with a new visual to “Ganja Burn” where she reminds everyone that her physical degree is off the charts and why it’s the subject of many fans’ fantasies.

Back on the block up and comer Kooda B cleverly remixes Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles” to be a tad bit more hood in his clip to “Walk Through The Ville.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from the Artifacts, TNT Tez, and more.

NICKI MINAJ – “GANJA BURN”

KOODA B – “WALKING THROUGH THE VILLE”

ARTIFACTS – “FLAWLESS”

LIL SKIES – “NO REST”

TNT TEZ – “JUUL”

POLO G – “GANG WITH ME”

22GZ – “WHY”

FREELANCE – “YOUR LOVE”

