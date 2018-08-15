ATL
Home > ATL

Should I Airbnb My House Or Apartment For Super Bowl LIII?

26 reads
Leave a comment
NFL: FEB 04 Super Bowl LII - Halftime Show

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

If you don’t already know, Super Bowl LIII will be in Atlanta, GA this year and the city is preparing for a once in a lifetime atmosphere. With more than a million people visiting the city for the Super Bowl, many Atlanta locals are asking is it a good idea to Airbnb my house or apartment during Super Bowl weekend?

Airbnb is community marketplace for people to list their apartments or homes online, so people all over the world can have a place to stay when they travel. Over the years, Airbnb has become one of the most popular apartment sharing services around the world. But just like other businesses, Airbnb has it’s pros and cons.

RELATED: Who Should Perform At Halftime Of The Super Bowl In Atlanta?

Let’s look at some of the pro’s and con’s of AirBnb

 

Pros

If your a Airbnb host, you get to meet new football fans from around the world.

It’s cheaper and more convenient for travelers to use Airbnb

It’s a great way to make extra money from your apartment

Theres a host protection plan that would insure you up to $1,000,000.

Visitors will pay extra for apartments closer to Mercedes-Benz Stadium 

 

Cons

There’s a good chance some property could be damaged during a visitors stay

Some states and some apartment complexes have laws that might prohibit you from using Airbnb. Know and understand your local laws

It takes time and energy in upkeep of your place to make sure it Airbnb ready. Things like laundry, pre-stay communication, and key hand-offs, will need your time.

You can’t make all your guests happy, some will just not respond positively to your hospitality.

You might have to find a place to stay that weekend if you don’t have the space to host and stay in your apartment

 

There is no question that Super Bowl weekend in Atlanta will be a very lucrative Airbnb weekend, but is it right for you?

If you’re still not sure, click here for more Airbnb research.

 

 

Airbnb , Airbnb atlatna , Mercedes Benz Stadium , super bowl 2019 , super bowl atlanta , Super Bowl LIII

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close