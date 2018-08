Rickey Smiley: “Work With The Spirit Of Excellence” [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley wants to address some issues today that Bill Cosby got backlash for years ago. Rickey began talking about how sometimes in our Black communities we don’t take care of them or the way we might hold ourselves in public might not be right. He mentioned that doesn’t mean people she treat us bad, but we must learn how to do our best.

Follow @TheRSMS

Rickey is a product of section 8 and as a child he never knew he lived in the hood because his mom and neighbors would plant flowers, clean around it and more. He also said we should,”Work with the spirit of excellence.” We must stop giving others ammunition to put us down.

RELATED: Why Rickey Smiley’s Birthday Weekend Was Filled With A Little Drama [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Shows His Daughter Aaryn The High School He Graduated From [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” at 6am ET.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Changes Diaper During Live Broadcast [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Aretha Franklin Portrait Photos Of The Queen Of Soul 34 photos Launch gallery Aretha Franklin Portrait Photos Of The Queen Of Soul 1. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty 1 of 34 2. Aretha Wins Another Grammy Source:Getty 2 of 34 3. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty 3 of 34 4. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty 4 of 34 5. Aretha Franklin Album Cover Source:Getty 5 of 34 6. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty 6 of 34 7. ‘Aretha Franklin’ Source:Getty 7 of 34 8. Aretha Franklin… Source:Getty 8 of 34 9. Night of 100 Stars – May 5, 1990 Source:Getty 9 of 34 10. ‘Aretha Franklin’ Source:Getty 10 of 34 11. 47th Annual Academy Awards Rehearsals Source:Getty 11 of 34 12. 13th Annual Grammy Awards Source:Getty 12 of 34 13. Headshot Of Aretha Franklin Source:Getty 13 of 34 14. Aretha And Ted Source:Getty 14 of 34 15. Photo of Aretha FRANKLIN Source:Getty 15 of 34 16. Aretha Franklin Source:Getty 16 of 34 17. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty 17 of 34 18. Queen Of Soul Portrait Source:Getty 18 of 34 19. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty 19 of 34 20. Queen Of Soul Portrait Source:Getty 20 of 34 21. Queen Of Soul Portrait Source:Getty 21 of 34 22. Aretha Franklin Portrait Source:Getty 22 of 34 23. Queen Of Soul Portrait Source:Getty 23 of 34 24. Aretha Franklin Portrait Session Source:Getty 24 of 34 25. Aretha Franklin Source:Getty 25 of 34 26. Aretha Franklin Color Portrait Source:Getty 26 of 34 27. Martin Luther King Jr. Benefit Concert Source:Getty 27 of 34 28. Aretha Franklin With Her Grammy Award Source:Getty 28 of 34 29. Aretha Franklin Source:Getty 29 of 34 30. Aretha Franklin Portrait Source:Getty 30 of 34 31. Aretha Franklin Source:Getty 31 of 34 32. Aretha Franklin Source:Getty 32 of 34 33. Portrait Of Aretha Franklin Source:Getty 33 of 34 34. Aretha Wins Another Grammy Source:Getty 34 of 34 Skip ad Continue reading Aretha Franklin Portrait Photos Of The Queen Of Soul Aretha Franklin Portrait Photos Of The Queen Of Soul Aretha Franklin went through a number of signature looks throughout her magnificent career, and a handful of them were captured when she sat down and posed for portrait-style pictures. Take a look at some of the top shots from the Queen of Soul’s various photo shoots over the years.

Rickey Smiley: “Work With The Spirit Of Excellence” [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com