Rickey Smiley wants to address some issues today that Bill Cosby got backlash for years ago. Rickey began talking about how sometimes in our Black communities we don’t take care of them or the way we might hold ourselves in public might not be right. He mentioned that doesn’t mean people she treat us bad, but we must learn how to do our best.
Rickey is a product of section 8 and as a child he never knew he lived in the hood because his mom and neighbors would plant flowers, clean around it and more. He also said we should,”Work with the spirit of excellence.” We must stop giving others ammunition to put us down.
Rickey Smiley: “Work With The Spirit Of Excellence” [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com