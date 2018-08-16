CLOSE
National
Our Queen of Soul

Aretha Franklin, March 25, 1942 – August 16, 2018

If there were a Mount Rushmore for greatest singers of all time, it’s quite possible that each image carved from the mammoth wall of granite could be of Aretha Franklin. The woman also known as the Queen of Soul began her musical reign as a precocious teen in Detroit before her infectious voice methodically swept the world off its feet.

Considering all she’s done for us, it’s only right that we do our best to pay homage to Aretha by putting together this comprehensive retrospective of various aspects of her life with an emphasis on pictures.

Take a look, and always remember to put some “R-E-S-P-E-C-T” on her name.

