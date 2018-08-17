CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

On The Run 2’s Best Viral Moments (Beyoncé & Jay-Z Break The Internet)

A musical experience to remember.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Beyonce and Jay-Z 'On the Run II' Tour Opener - Cardiff

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are continuing to push the culture forward with performances that inspire, entertain and of course, break the Internet.

Since their On The Run 2 tour kicked off in Cardiff, Wales on June 6, the couple has been making headlines with great moments that had social media shook.

Along with Bey and Jay’s star power, some major celebrities dropped by the show and of course, diehard fans made their presence known. Certain photos and fan clips have gone viral, proving that OTRII isn’t just a tour, but it’s an experience with a culture all its own.

The last day for the tour is set for October 4, in Seattle, Washington. But until then, hit the next pages to check out the best viral moments that had the Internet gagging, applauding or just plain laughing.

On The Run 2’s Best Viral Moments (Beyoncé & Jay-Z Break The Internet) was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Cascade Community Skating Day
CASCADE SKATING 15TH ANNUAL COMMUNITY APPRECIATION DAY
08.17.18
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close