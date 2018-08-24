Follow Hot 104.1 On Twitter: Follow @hot1041
As we move toward the 1 year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey, there are still thousands of Texas residents who haven’t been able to fully recover. Check out the video above with Slim Thug and Mad Hatta as they discuss the home and cash giveaway to help victims get back on their feet.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm’s Damage
Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm’s Damage
Urban One Remembers Hurricane Harvey [VIDEO] was originally published on hot1041stl.com