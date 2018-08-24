Radio One Exclusives
Urban One Remembers Hurricane Harvey [VIDEO]

As we move toward the 1 year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey, there are still thousands of Texas residents who haven’t been able to fully recover. Check out the video above with Slim Thug and Mad Hatta as they discuss the home and cash giveaway to help victims get back on their feet.

Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm’s Damage

Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm’s Damage

