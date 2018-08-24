Follow Hot 104.1 On Twitter: Follow @hot1041

As we move toward the 1 year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey, there are still thousands of Texas residents who haven’t been able to fully recover. Check out the video above with Slim Thug and Mad Hatta as they discuss the home and cash giveaway to help victims get back on their feet.

Urban One Remembers Hurricane Harvey [VIDEO] was originally published on hot1041stl.com