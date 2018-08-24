Is Nicki Minaj Changing Her Tune About Kylie Jenner? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

08.24.18
Nicki Minaj went in on Travis Scott after her album came in 2nd place. She felt Travis used Kylie Jenner to help him boost sales. Nicki on her “Queen Radio Show” spoke about TMZ putting out a false report that Kylie walked the other way to avoid Nicki at the MTV VMA’s.

Nicki is changing up her tune a little and saying she has no issues with Kylie. She did nothing wrong with support her people and she understands that. Nicki also mentioned that she had Kim Kardashian as a guest on her radio show and she doesn’t have issues with anyone. She is not here for a cat fight with Kylie.

[caption id="attachment_761539" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: WENN / WENN[/caption] Nicki Minaj is still on one. On today’s episode of Queen Radio on Apple Music, she has dubbed Travis Scott the “Hoe N*gga of the Week.” Before we get into the slander, we can’t front, plenty of her fans are digging the show. https://twitter.com/TheSupremeDeezy/status/1031954611798769665   https://twitter.com/NMBarbieChain/status/1031954653204770816 She also mentioned putting a chick in the hospital and spoke again on the whole Harriet Tubman thing. As for Travis Scott, she still feels a ways his selling merch helped boost his sales, allegedly. https://twitter.com/PopCrave/status/1031951228828299265 Peep the best reactions in the gallery.

Is Nicki Minaj Changing Her Tune About Kylie Jenner? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

