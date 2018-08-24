Azealia Banks Clowned On ‘Wild N’ Out’ But Was It As Bad As She Made It Seem?

Azealia Banks is making headlines again after footage from her appearance on Nick Cannon’s Wild N’ Out was finally released. The embattled rapper claimed she suffered racism on the set of the improv show, but a newly released clip may suggest otherwise.

In the clip, Banks can be seen participating in a game titled “So Petty,” when comedian DC Young Fly called her “ugly.”

“My boy Nick Cannon is so petty, he couldn’t get Cardi B, so he got Azealia’s ugly ass,” he jokingly said before laughing heartedly at his joke. “That was very anti Black,” she said clapped back.

The whole incident sparked a Internet-wide discussion about colorism and racism. Nick Cannon captioned the video “the moment you’ve been waiting for.”

Days before the incident, Banks had a public beef with Cardi B, making the joke timely, but fans are spit if she should be offended or not.

Banks turned the situation on its head when she then referenced Nick Cannon’s struggle with lupus.

Do you think DC was making a racial joke or was he simply joking on Azealia Bank’s ugly personality?

Banks Wild N Out episode airs tonight at 10pm.

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

